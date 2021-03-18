Allstate Wants Florida Justices' Input On Auto Injury Coverage

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Allstate Insurance Co. wants the Florida Supreme Court to decide whether auto insurers are required to reimburse health clinics for what they actually billed, or for the maximum possible costs for care, according to a filing in the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday. The circuit court is presiding over a case in which Allstate paid a chiropractic clinic 80% of what it billed for two insured patients, but because Florida law is unclear on whether insurers' obligations are tied to actual bills or maximum possible costs, the Sunshine State's high court should issue a decision first, Allstate argued. It's asking the Eleventh...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS