Menendez Introduces Bill Protecting Cannabis Co. Insurers

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., announced Thursday he was introducing legislation aimed at ensuring legal marijuana companies and associated businesses have access to insurance coverage, in a bill cosponsored by Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore. The Clarifying Law Around Insurance of Marijuana Act of 2021, or CLAIM Act, would prohibit penalizing or discouraging an insurer from providing coverage to legal cannabis businesses or associated businesses, including cleaning services or landlords, Menendez said. The proposal also prohibits the termination or limitation of an insurer's policies solely because it has worked with a cannabis-related business. Menendez, whose state enacted legislation legalizing...

