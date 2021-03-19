GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 1:04 PM EDT) -- Events and issues that defined the past year prompted a slew of new shareholder proposals for general counsel and their companies to consider in 2021, and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said large private employers will have to file their annual workplace demographic statistics with the agency by the end of July. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ Shareholders' Main Priorities For the Year Include Social Issues The events and issues that defined the past year — the coronavirus pandemic, racial justice, the Capitol riot — prompted a slew...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS