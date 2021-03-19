DLA Piper Picks Up LA Dentons Litigator And Team

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper has hired away a commercial litigator and her team from Dentons to further grow its Los Angeles offices, the firm announced on Thursday. Jayme Long, a first-chair trial lawyer who was a product liability and complex torts partner at Dentons, has joined DLA Piper as a partner in the firm's litigation and regulatory practice. Long came to work at Dentons as a result of two mergers across two decades. She joined McKenna & Cuneo LLP in June 2001, which became McKenna Long & Aldridge LLP in 2002, and then Dentons in 2015. But Long told Law360 Pulse that when...

