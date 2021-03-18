Paul Weiss, Davis Polk Rep Insurtech's Planned $490M IPO

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Medicare Advantage plan provider and insurance technology business Alignment Healthcare was one of at least three companies to unveil plans Thursday for an initial public offering, telling regulators it may offer a $490 million stake in itself in a deal guided by Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Orange, California-based Alignment Healthcare Inc. will offer 27.2 million shares on the Nasdaq, including 5.5 million shares from existing investors, for between $17 to $19 each, according to a statement. The existing shareholders also expect to grant underwriters a 30-day option to buy an additional nearly...

