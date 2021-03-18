U.S. Foods Settles Probe Into Alleged Hiring Bias

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- U.S. Foods Inc. agreed to pay $175,000 after a probe by the U.S. Department of Labor's federal contractor watchdog revealed what the agency alleges was discrimination against Black and female job applicants for jobs at an Alabama warehouse. In addition to the payout, the food service distribution giant must also offer jobs to at least some of the 131 Black and female candidates, according to a conciliation agreement with the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs signed March 12 but made public only recently. The agreement, which includes enhanced recordkeeping and training requirements, will apply to three U.S. Foods locations in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS