Pro-Biz Group Backs Axon 9th Circ. Merger Review Challenge

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A free enterprise group is backing police body cam maker Axon's Ninth Circuit challenge to the Federal Trade Commission's merger review process, saying a split circuit panel decision favoring the FTC "cries out" for a second opinion. The Atlantic Legal Foundation, a Washington, D.C., group that promotes limited government, filed an amicus brief Wednesday saying the full court should revisit the panel's ruling that Axon could not dispute the FTC's administrative process in federal court until the proceeding was over. The panel's January ruling notched a victory for the FTC's position that Congress did not intend to let the courts short-circuit...

