Teamsters Slam 'Desperate' Challenge To NLRB Acting GC

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A food supplier's attempt to block the National Labor Relations Board's acting general counsel from withdrawing a suit against two Teamsters locals is little more than a "desperate" attempt to upend agency norms and strip the agency's top cop of prosecutorial authority, the unions said. Teamsters Local 117 and Local 313 urged the agency not to let United Natural Foods Inc. appeal Region 19 Director Ronald Hooks' withdrawal of allegations that they sought to make the company discriminate against workers at one facility by improperly allowing workers from another location to transfer in at higher, union-bargained wages. "UNFI's appeal is a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS