Fireblocks Raises $133M To Boost Crypto Services In Finance

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 3:26 PM EDT) -- Fireblocks said Thursday it raised $133 million to help connect major banks and financial technology companies with cryptocurrency markets. New York-headquartered Fireblocks said that including the latest funds, it has raised $179 million to date. Fireblocks touts a technology that allows banks and traditional financial institutions to quickly offer cryptocurrency services such as custody, tokenization and trading. "We believe our infrastructure will lend itself perfectly to power an entirely new era of financial services," CEO Michael Shaulov said in a statement. "Fintechs and banks require not only a specialized custody and settlement infrastructure to ensure customers funds are safely managed, but...

