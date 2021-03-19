3 Areas Of FTC Online Marketing Enforcement To Watch

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- From the Federal Trade Commission's regulatory and legal perspective, social media advertising is not substantively different from traditional advertising, such as on television and radio. In fact, social media advertising is subject to the same rules and standards as traditional advertising. The FTC's focus is on the integrity of the communications from the marketer to the consumer — whether the communications are accurate, transparent and nondeceptive. In other words, brands must tell the truth, not exaggerate any claims, and be transparent through disclosures and disclaimers. While it's still too early to estimate the impact the Biden administration and the president's appointees...

