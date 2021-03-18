Feds Say They Inherited 'A Mess,' But Deny Crisis At Border

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Approximately 2,000 unaccompanied minors will be transferred out of crowded, ill-equipped border facilities to shelters run by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to Biden administration officials who said Thursday that they inherited "a mess." In a press call with reporters, officials said years of deterrence-based immigration policies under former President Donald Trump had failed to staunch the number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border. However, the growing number of children landing in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection is "not a national crisis," and the federal government will not be turning them away as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS