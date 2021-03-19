Tesco Fights To Invalidate Lidl Blank Logo Trademark

Law360, London (March 19, 2021, 5:41 PM GMT) -- British grocery giant Tesco has hit back at rival Lidl's allegation that it infringed the German discounter's trademark for a blank version of its blue-and-yellow logo, saying the accusations are a vague attempt to fend off legitimate competition. Tesco said in a defense and counterclaim filed with the High Court on March 16 that the German chain's copyright and trademark infringement suit is "vague and unparticularized." Lidl's suit argues that advertisements for Tesco's "Clubcard" range too closely resembles its own blue and yellow sign. "Insofar as they are capable of being understood, [Lidl's arguments] are no more than a series of grievances about...

