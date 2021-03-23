Balfour Beatty Hit With £4.3M Suit Over Fire Safety Problems

Law360, London (March 23, 2021, 4:01 PM GMT) -- An investment fund set up to build an apartment block in northern England is suing construction giant Balfour Beatty for £4.3 million ($5.9 million) in damages, claiming it discovered "hundreds" of fire safety problems in the building. Grosvenor Liverpool Fund said in a Feb. 12 suit recently made public that Balfour Beatty Group Ltd. breached its contract to build a new block of flats in Liverpool by failing to put proper fire safety mechanisms in place. The investment fund is asking the High Court for £4.3 million in damages, saying it paid out nearly £2.2 million to fix Balfour Beatty's allegedly defective...

