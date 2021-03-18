CSX Dodges Railroad Cop's Age Bias Suit

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Railway giant CSX Transportation Inc. escaped a former employee's age discrimination lawsuit Thursday, after a Maryland federal judge found that a railway police officer couldn't show that age was what got him fired. Though special agent David Batkins told the court that the railway singled him out and forced him to shoulder unreasonable job expectations, and cited a few instances that he claimed suggested age-related animus among the rail carrier's police force, U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher tossed his Age Discrimination in Employment Act claims for insufficient evidence. Ultimately, Judge Gallagher held that though Batkins could list criticisms of the...

