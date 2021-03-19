Reinsurer Sues AXA, Allianz For $12.4M After Ship Grounded

Law360, London (March 19, 2021, 7:20 PM GMT) -- A South Korean reinsurance company is asking a London court to order Allianz and a unit of AXA to pay out a total of $12.4 million under shared risk policies after a ship was grounded off the coast of Brazil. Korean Reinsurance Company said in a March 8 High Court claim just made public that the two insurers have breached a contract by refusing to indemnify it under two so-called retrocession reinsurance policies taken out in 2019. Both policies were supposed to reduce Korean Re's exposure if the ship, the Stellar Banner, suffered damage while at sea. The owners and charters...

