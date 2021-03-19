Blank Rome Adds Ex-Neal Gerber Insurance Atty In Chicago

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Blank Rome LLP scored an insurance recovery attorney from Neal Gerber & Eisenberg LLP as part of the firm's efforts to bolster services for clients in all industries facing new changes from the pandemic. Seth D. Lamden has joined as a partner in the firm's Chicago office, ending his 10-year practice at Neal Gerber, where he also was partner. Before that, he was a partner at Howrey LLP. Throughout his 20-year plus career, Lamden has been fighting for policyholders across many different industries. Lamden told Law360 on Friday that the move came after knowing members of the firm as either former...

