EPA Hits Construction Co. With $150K Clean Water Act Fine

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A Nebraska concrete recycling and sales company has agreed to pay a $150,000 civil penalty and restore streams it damaged by discharging pollutants from one of its facilities without proper permits, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday. The agency said Thursday that Swain Construction Inc. had agreed to the payment after being accused of violating the Clean Water Act by moving debris and rubble into a stream and thereby affecting its flow. Those discharges allegedly occurred in two creek sections in Omaha, where the company owns a sales facility. In order to legally discharge into waters of the United States...

