NLRB Says Union's Misconduct Can't Undo Election Win

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board urged the D.C. Circuit not to upend a union's win in an election for workers at a Georgia nursing facility, saying that one incident of alleged misconduct by the union must be weighed alongside other factors. GADecatur SNF LLC failed to meet the high bar to show that the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union–Southeast Council interfered with the election vote in favor of unionizing a group of licensed practical nurses and other workers, the agency told the appeals court on Thursday. The fact that union representatives stood near the open voting areas while arguing with...

