Office Share Biz Knotel Sold To Creditor In Del. Ch. 11

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt office space provider Knotel Inc. secured a Delaware bankruptcy judge's go-ahead Thursday for a $70 million debt-takeback sale to a creditor-affiliate of Newmark Group Inc., with a closing expected as early as next week. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath approved the deal while also allowing some talks to continue into next week on assumption of unsettled contracts with Newmark affiliate and stalking horse bidder Digiatech LLC. Knotel, which entered Chapter 11 on Jan. 31 lugging more than $1 billion in liabilities, never attracted a competitor to Digiatech's offer to strike $70 million of its claims in exchange for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS