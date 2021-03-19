BCBS Must Face Ex-Worker's Bias Claims Over CBD Use

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida can't escape an Americans with Disabilities Act suit filed by a former employee who says she was wrongfully fired for a positive drug test, despite assurances that her medical use of CBD oil wasn't going to be a problem, a Louisiana federal judge said. U.S. District Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon on Wednesday rejected the insurer's motion for summary judgment and largely preserved Michelle Huber's ADA claims against her former employer, saying Huber had done enough to allege she was mistreated under the law at this stage of the litigation. The judge preserved Huber's ADA...

