Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Puts Brakes On Auto Parts Co.'s Sale Of Defeat Devices

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 3:13 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge said an aftermarket automotive parts seller must stop offering products that can be used to defeat emissions control devices on vehicles, casting doubt on arguments the devices are used for purposes like maintenance that don't violate the Clean Air Act.

U.S. District Judge John J. Tuchi issued a preliminary injunction forbidding Gear Box Z Inc. from selling dozens of hardware and software products that the federal government says are aimed at circumventing emissions controls in diesel engines for Ford and other brands of trucks. Arguments by the company that the devices could conceivably be used for purposes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!