Judge Puts Brakes On Auto Parts Co.'s Sale Of Defeat Devices

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 3:13 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge said an aftermarket automotive parts seller must stop offering products that can be used to defeat emissions control devices on vehicles, casting doubt on arguments the devices are used for purposes like maintenance that don't violate the Clean Air Act. U.S. District Judge John J. Tuchi issued a preliminary injunction forbidding Gear Box Z Inc. from selling dozens of hardware and software products that the federal government says are aimed at circumventing emissions controls in diesel engines for Ford and other brands of trucks. Arguments by the company that the devices could conceivably be used for purposes...

