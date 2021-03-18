Davis Polk's Late Discovery Backs Bias Claims, Atty Says

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A former Davis Polk associate asked a New York federal judge Wednesday for another chance to rework his racial bias lawsuit against his old firm, saying emails and other documents produced during discovery back up his claims. Black attorney Kaloma Cardwell wants to file his third amended complaint in the case, saying in his motion that Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP produced more than 165,000 pages of documents, or 99.5% of its discovery, after he filed the second amended complaint in November and after the firm moved to partially toss the suit in December. Internal emails produced by the firm in...

