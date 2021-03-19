Rival Cos. Each Score Win In IP Dispute Over Side Car Mirrors

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has ruled that SMR Automotive Mirrors UK Ltd. infringed several Magna Mirrors of America Inc. patents for side car mirrors that reduce blind spots, but said that SMR can proceed with an inequitable conduct defense. U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker handed down his opinions on Thursday and Friday after an in-person hearing last May in Magna's 2017 suit over nine patents that allow drivers to determine with a quick glance if the side lanes are clear. SMR is trying to beat the suit by arguing that the inventor named on the asserted patents obtained them by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS