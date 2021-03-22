Gray Reed Snags 2 Bracewell Partners In Houston

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Gray Reed & McGraw LLP recently picked up two longtime Bracewell LLP partners in Houston, adding muscle to their employment and intellectual property practices. Jay Aldis is joining Gray Reed's employment and labor practice after over 21 years at Bracewell, the firm announced last week. In February, the firm announced it had also hired intellectual property trial attorney Chris Shield, who was previously at Bracewell for more than 16 years. Aldis told Law360 that although Bracewell is a larger firm, Gray Reed has deep roots in Texas and allows greater billing flexibility. Being the only employment practice partner in Houston, it...

