​​​​​​​HHS Tells Supreme Court It Will End Abortion 'Gag Rule'

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 11:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services unveiled its timeline Thursday for officially rolling back the Trump administration's "gag rule" prohibiting physicians from referring patients to abortion providers, telling the U.S. Supreme Court that it plans to propose new rules by mid-April.

President Joe Biden ordered HHS to examine the measure in January. The department said Thursday that it had done so and now plans to replace it with a different rule "substantively similar" to the protocol that existed for nearly two decades before former President Donald Trump's administration made the change.

HHS said it expects to have a final...

