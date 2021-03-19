Freshfields Steers NatWest Buyback Of £1.1B Gov't Shares

Law360, London (March 19, 2021, 3:12 PM GMT) -- NatWest has bought back £1.1 billion ($1.5 billion) of its shares from the U.K. government, the two sides said Friday, bringing taxpayers' stake in the bailed-out bank to under 60%. HM Treasury said UK Government Investments, which manages taxpayers' holdings in the former Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC, has sold 591 million shares at 190.5 pence each to NatWest Group PLC. The sale brings the government's shareholding in the RBS group down from 62% to 59.8%, it said. The Treasury said the move "represents an important step in the government's plan to return institutions brought into public ownership as a...

