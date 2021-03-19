Simpson Thacher Steers Lexington's $3B Co-Investment Fund

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 7:13 PM EDT) -- International alternative asset manager Lexington Partners, advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, announced Friday that it has finalized a $3.2 billion co-investment fund, surpassing its initial $3 billion target. The fund, called Lexington Co-Investment Partners V, or CIP V, received capital from 13 investors in the United States, Europe, Latin America and Australia with an average $235 million commitment each, according to a press release. CIP V started investing in September and will continue to primarily invest in U.S. and European companies, although it may also co-invest in companies in Asia and Latin America, Lexington Partners said. Co-investment funds invest...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS