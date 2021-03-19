Simpson Guides Blackstone To $4.5B Growth Equity Fund

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 10:16 AM EDT) -- The growth equity arm of Simpson Thacher-advised Blackstone Group, which has already invested in the likes of Bumble and Oatly, said Friday that it clinched its debut fund after securing a record $4.5 billion from investors, with plans to target fast-growing businesses in a range of sectors. The fund, billed as Blackstone Growth, secured capital from a group of investors that includes family offices, entrepreneurs, endowments, institutional investors, pension funds and wealthy individuals, among others, according to a statement. Blackstone says the fund, which closed at its hard cap, represents the largest first-time growth equity private equity fund ever raised....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS