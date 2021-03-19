Cravath, Olshan Steer Corteva And Starboard To Settlement

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 2:26 PM EDT) -- Agricultural chemical and seed company Corteva Inc., counseled by Cravath, will add three new independent directors to its board as part of an agreement with Olshan Frome-advised activist investment shop Starboard Value LP, the companies said Friday. Corteva, which was spun out of Dow Chemical in 2015, has reportedly been under fire from Starboard since at least January, when reports said the activist was aiming to take control of the board and oust its CEO because of "mediocre performance." On Friday, the two sides announced a settlement, with Corteva agreeing to immediately add three new directors proposed by Starboard to its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS