For Law Firm Digital Marketing, Less Is Sometimes More

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Digital marketing has become even more relevant for law firms during the COVID-19 pandemic. Law firms of all types recognize that being able to raise awareness of their attorneys and their services through electronic means is more important now that ever. However, when it comes to digital marketing for law firms, sometimes less is more. Attorneys and law firms often look to cast the widest net possible and maximize online impressions when they should be focusing their efforts on fewer, better-qualified prospects. Here are three scenarios where bigger and broader does not mean better. Search Engine Optimization: Focus on the Search...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS