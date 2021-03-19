Don't Miss It: Sullivan, Simpson Thacher Guide Hot Deals

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 12:51 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last few days helmed by firms such as Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Fintech Stripe Valued at $95B After Funding Round Stripe, which develops a payments and financial operations management platform, said that it reached a valuation of $95 billion after nabbing $600 million from investors in its latest funding round. The financial technology enterprise said in a March 14 news release that it will invest the new capital...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS