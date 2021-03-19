Russian Man Pleads Guilty to Ransomware Plot Against Tesla

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A Russian national pleaded guilty Thursday in Nevada federal court to conspiring to get malware installed on Tesla's computer network as part of an attempted ransomware attack. Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov, 27, copped to one count of conspiracy to intentionally cause damage to a protected computer and is scheduled to be sentenced in May. Although the name of the company was withheld from court documents, Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed in August on Twitter that his company was the target of the plot. The electric auto company has a massive battery factory in the state outside Reno. "The swift response of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS