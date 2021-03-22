Patent Appeal Lessons From Fed. Circ. Remote En Banc Args

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 3:05 PM EDT) -- En banc review at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit is a rare practice indeed. The full court has not sat to hear or rehear a patent case during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has not granted any petitions for rehearing en banc so far in 2021.[1] The Federal Circuit has, however, sat remotely en banc for two cases in the past year — both of which have been veterans' cases.[2] While patent cases account for approximately 60% of the Federal Circuit's docket, veterans' cases have accounted for the vast majority — five out of six — of...

