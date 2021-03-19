Texas Justices Revive State Farm Policyholder's Delay Suit

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 8:48 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday ruled that a State Farm Lloyds policyholder can pursue damages for delay under a state statute after appraisers concluded the insurer owed thousands of dollars more on his home damage claim than it had initially paid, reversing a lower court. In a 7-2 decision, the state justices reinstated policyholder Louis Hinojos' Texas Prompt Payment of Claims Act count against State Farm, upending a January 2019 decision by an intermediate state appeals court that affirmed the dismissal of Hinojos' claim. Hinojos has asserted he is entitled to an award of 18% interest and attorney fees under...

