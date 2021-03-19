Immunomedics Broke Exit Deal With Founder, Chancery Told

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 8:07 PM EDT) -- An attorney for the scientist-founder and former chairman of a company acquired last year by Gilead Sciences for $21 billion told a Delaware vice chancellor on Friday that Immunomedics Inc. was stymieing his client's right to seek shares of past and future company revenues and asset sales. The point surfaced during arguments on a motion by Immunomedics to dismiss a suit filed by Dr. David M. Goldenberg. The suit claimed breaches of contract and sought civil contempt findings and declaratory judgments for a range of alleged violations involving his employment agreement and exit from the company after an earlier Chancery Court...

