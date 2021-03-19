NJ Panel Upholds $300M PSEG Nuclear Plant Subsidy

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appellate panel on Friday upheld the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities' approval of a $300 million ratepayer subsidy to keep three Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. nuclear power plants afloat, finding the state regulator's decision has the law on its side. In a unanimous opinion penned by Judge Mary Gibbons Whipple, the panel found no fault with the state board's decision that allowed PSEG to participate in the state's zero-emissions certificate, or ZEC, program in which customers pay $0.004 for every kilowatt of carbon-free energy produced by plants deemed eligible for the initiative. The New Jersey...

