Feds Ax Proposal For Green Card Sponsors' Bank Info

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services withdrew a proposed rule Friday that would have required bank account information from Americans looking to sponsor relatives for green cards and restricted sponsorship for individuals who recently used certain public benefits. The agency said it was retreating from the policy, which was first proposed in October, based on President Joe Biden's executive order directing federal agencies to address barriers to citizenship. "[The U.S. Department of Homeland Security] and USCIS are committed to eliminating barriers that prevent legal immigrants from accessing government services available to them," the agency said. Most family-based green card applications require would-be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS