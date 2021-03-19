Suez Asks European Court To Step Into Fray Over Veolia Deal

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Suez Group has urged the European Union's second-highest court to overturn a decision by the bloc's competition watchdog not to challenge Veolia's purchase of a nearly 30% stake in Suez as part of a hostile takeover of the water treatment giant. European Commission regulators rejected Suez's bid for a competition review of the minority acquisition in December. Court records show Suez appealed the decision to the General Court in Luxembourg on Feb. 25. The grounds of the appeal are not yet clear. The latest developments on the legal front come as Veolia Environnement SA continues pressing to assume control of Suez...

