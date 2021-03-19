'Marketplace' Show Techs Denied Union Vote With Reporters

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Audio technicians who work on the widely heard public radio show "Marketplace" can't vote along with reporters on whether to unionize because their work honing the "Marketplace sound" is almost totally separate from the journalism side, a National Labor Relations Board official has said. Los Angeles office head William Cowen on Thursday approved a petition by dozens of content creators for a vote on whether to join SAG-AFTRA. However, Cowen said about 10 audio engineers, media designers and other technical workers don't fit the proposed bargaining unit because they perform separate jobs under different managers and otherwise have little in common...

