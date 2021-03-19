Fed. Circ. Won't Stall IP Fight To Await Albright Transfer Ruling

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit refused Friday to stay deadlines in a patent fight between Correct Transmission LLC and network equipment maker Adtran Inc. to await U.S. District Judge Alan Albright's decision on a pending transfer motion, but warned the trial judge that it expects him to give the venue issues "top priority." In a per curiam four-page opinion, a three-judge panel denied a mandamus petition by Adtran that sought to pause deadlines in the litigation until Judge Albright of the Western District of Texas rules on its months-old request to send the case to Alabama. "We fully expect, however, that the district...

