Bankrupt Texas Power Co. Working To Forgive Customer Debt

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Lawyers for bankrupt Texas power supplier Griddy Energy told a bankruptcy judge Friday that it is addressing notice issues with state regulators as it pursues a Chapter 11 plan to absolve customers of high electricity bills following a February winter storm. During a virtual case status conference, debtor attorney Robin Spigel of Baker Botts LLP said Griddy is looking to forgive debts owed by customers whose bills were unusually high after a rare winter storm blanketed Texas last month, and is negotiating with the Texas attorney general on how to adequately notify those customers of their rights in the bankruptcy case....

