Paralegal Denied Rethink Of Morris James' Works Comp Win

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 3:10 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court has denied a Morris James LLP paralegal's bid for reconsideration of a decision letting the firm off the hook for claims it retaliated against him for filing a workers' compensation claim over an injury he suffered while playing for its softball team. In a brief order Friday, the full court denied William W. Weller's bid for a rehearing en banc or reargument following a three-justice panel's decision earlier this month affirming the Superior Court's dismissal last year of his suit alleging the firm unlawfully retaliated against him over his workers' compensation claim. He filed the claim after...

