Duo Convicted Of Bank Fraud Quash £12M Asset Seizure

Law360, London (March 19, 2021, 5:45 PM GMT) -- The £12 million ($16.6 million) two men were ordered to return for defrauding several banks as part of a mortgage scam will be recalculated after an appellate court said Friday that it had "serious" concerns with how a trial judge reviewed the defendants' case. The Court of Appeal quashed a combined confiscation order imposed on two Birmingham-based landlords after finding that the amount of money prosecutors can seek to reclaim had been miscalculated. Appellate judges also said that they had "serious" concerns that the judge overseeing the confiscation hearings declared that there "was no evidence for him to consider" supporting the defendants'...

