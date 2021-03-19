La. Real Estate Appraisers Push Justices To Review FTC Case

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 9:59 PM EDT) -- The Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Board told the U.S. Supreme Court that its case seeking immunity from a Federal Trade Commission enforcement action offers the exact type of dispute between federal and state authorities the high court is supposed to handle. The state regulatory board filed a reply brief Thursday supporting its bid for review of the Fifth Circuit's October ruling that lifted a stay on the FTC's administrative case and dismissed the board's federal lawsuit against the FTC seeking immunity. The board noted that its petition is now being supported by 23 states and reiterated that the court already agreed...

