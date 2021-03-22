Tax To Remain EU Priority After Global Deal, Official Says

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 2:53 PM EDT) -- Taxation will remain a high priority for the European Union even after an international deal is reached — likely by July now that President Joe Biden's administration has committed to it, Portugal's finance minister said Monday. European Union tax proposals need unanimous approval from the bloc's 27 members and are notoriously difficult to achieve a consensus on. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Speaking to the taxation committee of the European Parliament, Portugal's João Leão said it is in EU countries' interest to have a tax deal achieved internationally through the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. The Biden administration's willingness to engage in the OECD's...

