Taxation With Representation: Goodmans, Herbert, Skadden

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, Rogers Communications buys Shaw Communications for $20.8 billion, energy provider National Grid and PPL Corp. swap units for $14.7 billion, and cryptocurrency platform eToro Group goes public at $10.4 billion. Rogers' $20.8B Shaw Acquisition Rogers Communications Inc. said March 15 that it will buy fellow Canadian communications company Shaw Communications Inc. for CA$26 billion ($20.8 billion), including debt, in a deal that was crafted with help from eight law firms. The Goodmans LLP team advising Rogers includes tax partners Carrie Smit, Mitchell Sherman and Michael Royal. The Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz team advising Shaw as U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS