Sackler Act Would Ban Release Of Nondebtor Gov't Claims

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Democratic members of Congress floated a new bill on Friday that would bar the release of government claims against nondebtor parties in bankruptcy cases, taking aim at the owners of Purdue Pharma and its proposed Chapter 11 plan that would absolve the Sackler family of any liability related to the opioid crisis. The proposed bill — dubbed the Stop shielding Assets from Corporate Known Liability by Eliminating nondebtor Releases Act, or Sackler Act — was introduced by Reps. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., and Mark DeSaulnier, D-Calif., as a means to prevent individuals from taking advantage of the corporate bankruptcy code to...

