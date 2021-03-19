Saudi Prince Settles Barclays Suit Over Airplane Loan Debts

Law360, London (March 19, 2021, 6:39 PM GMT) -- A Saudi prince settled with Barclays Bank mid-hearing on Friday in litigation seeking to recover debt based on guarantees the royal family member made for private aircraft loans. During the High Court hearing, Judge Mark Pelling QC also granted a summary judgment against two other defendants, a luxury airplane charter company and its chief executive officer, while staying the claim against Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud. "Happily, an agreement has been reached between the claimant and the first defendant and therefore the application proceeds against the second and third defendants," Judge Pelling said. The judge said the application...

