What Cos. Must Know About EPA Clean Air Act Penalty Math

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Earlier this month, Michael Regan was confirmed as the new head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. In his tenure as secretary of North Carolina's Department of Environmental Quality, Regan effectuated a significant uptick in inspections and penalties against regulated companies. His enforcement focus aligns with the Biden administration's anticipated efforts to ramp up environmental enforcement. A key area of attention is going to be enforcement of the Clean Air Act, which is one of the most comprehensive and complex regulatory schemes. So it won't be surprising if companies that normally would not find themselves in the EPA's sights for enforcement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS