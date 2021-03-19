7th Circ. Says Black Professor Filed Race Bias Case Too Late

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A Black former film instructor at Columbia College Chicago missed the deadline to file his racial discrimination allegations against the school over the decision to deny him tenure, the Seventh Circuit ruled Friday. Vaun Monroe, who was the first Black man hired as a tenure-track instructor in the college's film and video department, had sued in 2017, alleging race bias was behind the college's decision to deny him tenure four years earlier. He also contended that his supervisor had subjected him to a racially hostile working environment — accusing Monroe at one point of "playing the race card," he said —...

